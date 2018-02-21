ON AIR
Mark Bridges: Phantom Thread

Academy Award nominee Marc Bridges discusses the importance of cloth as the costume designer for “Phantom Thread."

Feb 20, 2018

Today on The Treatment, Academy Award nominee Marc Bridges, discusses what goes into setting the scene via cloth whether it be a period piece or a more eclectic setting as seen in his work in films like The Artist, Boogie Nights or I Heart Huckabees. As costume designer for “Phantom Thread”, Bridges also touches on his longtime working relationship with director Paul Thomas Anderson and having his works displayed at the FIDM Museum.

Host:
Elvis Mitchell

Producers:
Blake Veit

