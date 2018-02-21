Mark Bridges: Phantom Thread

Today on The Treatment, Academy Award nominee Marc Bridges, discusses what goes into setting the scene via cloth whether it be a period piece or a more eclectic setting as seen in his work in films like The Artist, Boogie Nights or I Heart Huckabees. As costume designer for “Phantom Thread”, Bridges also touches on his longtime working relationship with director Paul Thomas Anderson and having his works displayed at the FIDM Museum.
Elvis Mitchell
Blake Veit
