ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

THE
TREATMENT

THE<br>TREATMENT

Matt Ross: Captain Fantastic

Director Matt Ross discusses Captain Fantastic and his intent to make impactful films.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Dec 21, 2016

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Matt Ross is most recognized from his vast acting career, however he’s been making films since long before his time on-screen. In his new film, Captain Fantastic, Ross challenges himself to portray a family living a socially experimental life while making the story impactful and relatable to his audience. Today, Ross discusses dialog versus behavior when working with children as well as his desire to make films that dare you to not judge the characters.

Guests:
Matt Ross, actor, director and screenwriter

Producers:
Blake Veit

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE