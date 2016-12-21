Matt Ross: Captain Fantastic

Matt Ross is most recognized from his vast acting career, however he’s been making films since long before his time on-screen. In his new film, Captain Fantastic, Ross challenges himself to portray a family living a socially experimental life while making the story impactful and relatable to his audience. Today, Ross discusses dialog versus behavior when working with children as well as his desire to make films that dare you to not judge the characters.

Guests:

Matt Ross, actor, director and screenwriter

Producers:

Blake Veit

