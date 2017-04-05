ON AIR
Michael Tisserand: Krazy

Author Michael Tisserand dives into the lesser known life of cartoonist George Herriman in his biography, Krazy. 

Apr 05, 2017

George Herriman lived a life with no labels. Although hailing from African-Creole ancestry, his "light skin" allowed him to pass for white and participate in a society much of African American culture could not in early 1900s America. He used this to his creative benefit and reflected his fluid lifestyle in his influential comic strip "Krazy Kat." In the book Krazy: George Herriman, A Life in Black and White, author Michael Tisserand highlights the little known history of Herriman and his struggle with his placement in society. Tisserand joins Elvis Mitchell to discuss his fascination with Herriman’s illusive life and his influence on so many notable literary icons and Hollywood types alike.

Photo by Greg Miles

Krazy

Michael Tisserand

Guests:
Michael Tisserand, author, @m_tisserand

Producers:
Blake Veit

