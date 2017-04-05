Michael Tisserand: Krazy

George Herriman lived a life with no labels. Although hailing from African-Creole ancestry, his "light skin" allowed him to pass for white and participate in a society much of African American culture could not in early 1900s America. He used this to his creative benefit and reflected his fluid lifestyle in his influential comic strip "Krazy Kat." In the book Krazy: George Herriman, A Life in Black and White, author Michael Tisserand highlights the little known history of Herriman and his struggle with his placement in society. Tisserand joins Elvis Mitchell to discuss his fascination with Herriman’s illusive life and his influence on so many notable literary icons and Hollywood types alike.

