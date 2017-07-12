Miguel Arteta and Mike White: Beatriz at Dinner

Meeting as college alumni, writer Mike White and director Miguel Arteta have 20 years of collaboration together. Writing socially awkward moments comes easily to White as shown in films like The Good Girl and Chuck & Buck where comedy masks life’s painful realities. After writing Beatriz at Dinner, Arteta was eager to join the project, thrilled to showcase a Latina character as the lead.

Today on The Treatment, Arteta and White discuss the social commentary covered in Beatriz At Dinner as Arteta elaborates on the struggle of Mexican artists in Hollywood and Mike White shares the feeling of being gratified more by reactions to Beatriz At Dinner than his hit film School of Rock.

Photo: (L-R) Mike White, Elvis Mitchell and Miguel Arteta

Guests:

Mike White, TV and film writer, director and producer

Miguel Arteta, TV and film director, @beatrizdinner

Producers:

Blake Veit

