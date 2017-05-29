ON AIR
Miles Joris-Peyrafitte: As You Are

EXCLUSIVE PODCAST: Filmmaker Miles Joris-Peyrafitte joins Elvis Mitchell to discuss the realism of coming of age in As You Are.

May 29, 2017

EXCLUSIVE PODCAST: In 2016, a 23-year-old Miles Joris-Peyrafitte became one of the youngest filmmakers to have a competing feature film win a Special Jury Award at the Sundance Film Festival. The winning film, As You Arecentered around a topic fresh in Joris-Peyrafitte’s mind – youth – telling a coming of age story that focuses on the lonely, confusing and morbid realities of three teens in the early 1990s. Today, Joris-Peyrafitte explains his intention of treating youthful experiences with respect as well as the Nirvana-inspired film title.

Guests:
Miles Joris-Peyrafitte, filmmaker, @asyouaremovie

Producers:
Blake Veit

