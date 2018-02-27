Raan & Shea Parton: Apolis: Global Citizen

This week on The Treatment, Elvis chats with brothers Raan & Shea Parton, founders of Apolis: Global Citizen, an environmentally forward thinking clothing brand founded in California that utilizes international connections for small scale manufacturing with the goal of bringing about social change. The brothers discuss the importance of being a Certified B Corp among the landscape of such large outdoor companies as Patagonia as well as the simplicity they carry in their designs that keep customers coming back.
Elvis Mitchell
Blake Veit
