Ron Shelton: Just Getting Started

As a former athlete, director Ron Shelton has made a career of combining his passions of sport and film in such works as Tin Cup and White Men Can’t Jump. In Just Getting Started, Shelton lays out the story of former F.B.I. and mob rivals who put aside their differences - on the golf course. Today, Shelton explains the success of sports films domestically versus internationally and how that reception has led him down the independent film path.

Photo: Ron Shelton in center with Tommy Lee Jones (L) & Morgan Freeman (R)