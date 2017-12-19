ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

THE
TREATMENT

THE<br>TREATMENTTHE<br>TREATMENT

Ron Shelton: Just Getting Started

Director Ron Shelton talks sports and independent filmmaking in Just Getting Started.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Dec 20, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

As a former athlete, director Ron Shelton has made a career of combining his passions of sport and film in such works as Tin Cup and White Men Can’t Jump. In Just Getting Started, Shelton lays out the story of former F.B.I. and mob rivals who put aside their differences - on the golf course. Today, Shelton explains the success of sports films domestically versus internationally and how that reception has led him down the independent film path.

Photo: Ron Shelton in center with Tommy Lee Jones (L) & Morgan Freeman (R)

Guests:
Ron Shelton, Film Director

CREDITS

Host:
Elvis Mitchell

Producers:
Blake Veit

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From The Treatment

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Meth use is on the rise on Skid Row
For The Curious Blog

Meth use is on the rise on Skid Row Midday on Skid Row, a steady stream of people filed into a small storefront on East Fourth Street. They were mostly heroin users, there to swap out dirty needles for… Read More

Dec 15, 2017

A very merry Tuba Christmas
For The Curious Blog

A very merry Tuba Christmas For Tim Hansen, a midlife crisis turned into a Christmas tradition. When he turned 40, he told his wife he was either getting a motorcycle or returning to his childhood… Read More

Dec 15, 2017

Judithe Hernandez: Inside the Chicano movement
For The Curious Blog

Judithe Hernandez: Inside the Chicano movement In March, 1968 a group of Mexican-American students walked out of Wilson High to protest years of unequal treatment based on racial prejudice. Thousands from schools across East L.A. joined… Read More

Dec 13, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed