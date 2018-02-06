ON AIR
Ruben Ostlund: The Square

Swedish director Ruben Ostlund discusses social contracts in “The Square," today on The Treatment.

Feb 07, 2018

Swedish director Ruben Ostlund has an affinity for exploring social contracts. Influenced heavily by the realism that the internet offers, specifically YouTube, he uses real video references to bring that very same realism to his films. Today on The Treatment, Ostlund discusses his newest project, the Oscar nominated “The Square”, where he takes a satirical look at the “art world” and how exactly humans treat one another based off of their perception of various creative endeavors





Photo credit: Tobias Henriksson. (L) Claes Bang (Center) Ruben Ostlund (R) Elisabeth Moss

CREDITS

Host:
Elvis Mitchell

Producers:
Blake Veit

