Ry Russo-Young: Before I Fall

The female perspective is top priority for director Ry Russo-Young. Working in a male dominated field, providing female characters depth and dignifying their struggles is key to Russo-Young's filmmaking. In her Groundhog Day-esque film Before I Fall, she depicts a young woman, and those closest to her, experiencing, learning and growing from a horrific day on repeat. Today on The Treatment, she discusses casting her lead actress and her enjoyment debuting the film during the Women's March at this year's Sundance Film Festival.

Guests:

Ry Russo-Young, independent filmmaker, @ryrussoyoung

Producers:

Blake Veit

