ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

THE
TREATMENT

THE<br>TREATMENTTHE<br>TREATMENT

Sam Esmail: Mr. Robot

The creator of Mr. Robot, Sam Esmail talks translating a film script to television.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Nov 22, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

As an Egyptian child growing up in New Jersey and South Carolina, creator Sam Esmail experienced alienation. This alienation is something that resonates with him and shows in his writing. The successful series Mr. Robot was created by Esmail originally as a film script featuring an outcast named Elliot and his functions as a hacktivist. Today, Esmail explains his own similarities with Mr. Robot lead character Elliot, played by expressive actor Rami Malek, as well as translating what was meant for film to the second season of a TV series.

Mr. Robot, Season 2

Guests:
Sam Esmail, TV screenwriter, director and producer, @samesmail

CREDITS

Host:
Elvis Mitchell

Producers:
Blake Veit

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From The Treatment

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Cartoonist Roz Chast on Manhattan: ‘I feel more alive when I’m there’
For The Curious Blog

Cartoonist Roz Chast on Manhattan: ‘I feel more alive when I’m there’ Part of the pleasure of reading Roz Chast’s cartoons in the New Yorker is realizing your life isn’t so miserable after all. Her characters live in a world filled with… Read More

Nov 20, 2017

Handlebar’s Sandra Adu Zelli on the 5 best ingredients for a kickass winter salad
For The Curious Blog

Handlebar’s Sandra Adu Zelli on the 5 best ingredients for a kickass winter salad People in Santa Barbara aren’t used to standing in line. The one exception may be Handlebar Coffee Roasters, where it’s common to see cyclists and hipsters waiting out the door.… Read More

Nov 17, 2017

4 mysterious sounds hidden in shortwave radio
For The Curious Blog

4 mysterious sounds hidden in shortwave radio The shortwave radio spectrum is a mysterious place. Read More

Nov 15, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

Podcast Survey
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed