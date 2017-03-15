ON AIR
Sam Richardson & Tim Robinson: Detroiters

Comedians Sam Richardson and Tim Robinson join Elvis to discuss holding strong to their roots in Comedy Central's Detroiters.

Mar 15, 2017

After meeting at the Second City - Detroit, comedians Sam Richardson and Tim Robinson became fast friends and knew they wanted to develop a project that reflected their roots as Detroit natives. With the help of SNL alum Jason Sudeikis, Richardson and Robinson came together for Detroiters, reflecting their real life friendship. Today on The Treatment, the guys discuss involving local actors in the show providing opportunity to up and comers as well as their choice to celebrate the historical ad environment of Detroit and the hilariously strange commercials that have been created.

Guests:
Sam Richardson, actor, writer, and comedian
Tim Robinson, actor, comedian and writer

Producers:
Blake Veit

