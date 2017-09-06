For 56 years, actor Scott Wilson has found himself in the right spot at the right time. Getting his break starring in In the Heat of the Night, he acted alongside Hollywood greats like Sidney Poitier and Burt Lancaster. Today on The Treatment, he discusses his mentorship with Sidney Poitier, who helped catapult his career, as well as becoming known as Hershel from the wildly popular The Walking Dead later in his career.
Scott Wilson: 'In the Heat of the Night' 50th Anniversary
The Walking Dead actor Scott Wilson discusses his 50 year career catapulted by In the Heat of the Night co-star Sidney Poitier.
Scott Wilson, film and television actor
Blake Veit
