DONATE!

Sofia Coppola: The Beguiled

Director Sofia Coppola talks modernizing the 1971 Clint Eastwood film The Beguiled.

Jun 28, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Moving around often as a kid to follow her father Francis Ford Coppola's filming schedule really shaped Sofia Coppola's perception of the female tribe mentality. Having to consistently make new friends in new living environments, she had to quickly identify the social groups she was dealing with and the hierarchy within those groups.

Reflected in such films as The Virgin Suicides and The Bling Ring, she takes this idea into her most recent film The Beguiled, where a group of repressed Southern women act out their emotions on a wounded Union soldier during the American Civil War. Coppola explains her modern and stylized twist on this remake and delves into her experience filming in New Orleans instead of Virginia where the story was set.

Photo by Brian Lowe

Guests:
Sofia Coppola, filmmaker

Producers:
Blake Veit

