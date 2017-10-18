ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

THE
TREATMENT

THE<br>TREATMENTTHE<br>TREATMENT

Taran Killam: Killing Gunther

Actor Taran Killam discusses his directorial debut Killing Gunther alongside none other than Arnold Schwarzenegger.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Oct 18, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Cultivating comedy since childhood, actor Taran Killam has made his way onto such pop culture comedy platforms as Saturday Night Live, Mad TV and MTV’s Wild n’ Out. He hasn’t strayed far in his directorial debut Killing Gunther where a group of rag-tag assassins attempt to take down the ultimate assassin Gunther, played by Arnold Schwarzenegger. Today, Killam talks about writing the script and his delight in Schwarzenegger's involvement in the film while experiencing some dramatic career juxtapositions like starring in the period drama 12 Years a Slave and the socially conscious, hit musical Hamilton.

Photo: (L-R) Arnold Schwarzenegger and Taran Killam in Killing Gunther

Killing Gunther

Taran Killam

Guests:
Taran Killam, actor, comedian and writer, @TaranKillam

CREDITS

Host:
Elvis Mitchell

Producers:
Blake Veit

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From The Treatment

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Substandard living in Santa Barbara
For The Curious Blog

Substandard living in Santa Barbara Property owner Dario Pini houses thousands of low-income tenants throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties, but faces over 3,000 health and safety violations and three lawsuits by the city of… Read More

Oct 18, 2017

How to prepare for an earthquake
For The Curious Blog

How to prepare for an earthquake Thursday is California’s Great ShakeOut drill. If you haven’t gotten your earthquake kit together and made sure you have a plan, do it today! What should be in your earthquake… Read More

Oct 18, 2017

Gustavo Arellano out at OC Weekly
For The Curious Blog

Gustavo Arellano out at OC Weekly Gustavo Arellano, the editor of the O.C. Weekly and a regular contributor to KCRW, announced his resignation on Friday from the paper. Arellano says he decided to step down after… Read More

Oct 13, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed