Taran Killam: Killing Gunther

Cultivating comedy since childhood, actor Taran Killam has made his way onto such pop culture comedy platforms as Saturday Night Live, Mad TV and MTV’s Wild n’ Out. He hasn’t strayed far in his directorial debut Killing Gunther where a group of rag-tag assassins attempt to take down the ultimate assassin Gunther, played by Arnold Schwarzenegger. Today, Killam talks about writing the script and his delight in Schwarzenegger's involvement in the film while experiencing some dramatic career juxtapositions like starring in the period drama 12 Years a Slave and the socially conscious, hit musical Hamilton.
Photo: (L-R) Arnold Schwarzenegger and Taran Killam in Killing Gunther
Taran Killam