Zoe Lister-Jones: "Band Aid"

Actress and director Zoe Lister-Jones discusses the energy on set with an all female crew behind her film “Band Aid”.

Jun 07, 2017

In her directorial debut “Band Aid”, Zoe Lister-Jones reaches audiences through something any couple can relate to – bickering. Telling the story of a couple who forms a band and turns their fights into song, Lister-Jones funnily discovered a core collection of arguments that are universal among couples. Today she visits The Treatment to discuss how growing up the only child of a video artist shaped her artistic outlook as well as the powerful feeling of compiling an entirely female crew for the filming of “Band Aid”.


Zoe Lister-Jones as Anna in Zoe Lister-Jones’ BAND AID.
Photo by Jacqueline DiMilia. Courtesy of IFC Films. An IFC Films release.

For more information on Band AidTwitter || Instagram


Producers:
Blake Veit

