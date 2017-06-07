In her directorial debut “Band Aid”, Zoe Lister-Jones reaches audiences through something any couple can relate to – bickering. Telling the story of a couple who forms a band and turns their fights into song, Lister-Jones funnily discovered a core collection of arguments that are universal among couples. Today she visits The Treatment to discuss how growing up the only child of a video artist shaped her artistic outlook as well as the powerful feeling of compiling an entirely female crew for the filming of “Band Aid”.



Zoe Lister-Jones as Anna in Zoe Lister-Jones’ BAND AID.

Photo by Jacqueline DiMilia. Courtesy of IFC Films. An IFC Films release.

Producers:

Blake Veit

