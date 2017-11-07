ON AIR
There Goes the Neighborhood LIVE: Solutions

In this podcast bonus, four guests discuss solutions to high housing costs and gentrification in Los Angeles. Recorded live at the Central Library on Nov. 15 and moderated by "Press Play" host Madeleine Brand, this event was a companion to the KCRW-WNYC podcast series "There Goes the Neighborhood." 

Guests: 

Guests:
Sara Hernandez, Land-use attorney at DLA Piper
Alan Durning, Executive director and founder of the Sightline Institute
Isela Gracian, President of the East LA Community Corporation
Damien Goodmon, Founder and executive director of the nonprofit Crenshaw Subway Coalition and director of Housing is a Human Right

Host:
Saul Gonzalez

Miguel Contreras
Anna Scott

