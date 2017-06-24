ON AIR
A not so simple majority

We take it for granted that the majority calls the shots. But in one New York school district, that idea — majority rules — has led to an all-out war. 

Jun 24, 2017

We take it for granted that the majority calls the shots. But in one New York school district, that idea — majority rules — has led to an all-out war. School board disputes are pretty common, but not like this one. This one involves multimillion-dollar land deals, lawyers threatening to beat up parents, felony criminal charges, and the highest levels of state government. Meanwhile, the students are caught in the middle.

Photo by Adrianne Mathiowetz

