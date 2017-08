There's a movement that a lot of people are talking about, that one of our producers, Neil Drumming, became fascinated with: Afrofuturism. Afrofuturism is a philosophy about the African diaspora and how it relates to history, time, and the future -- with roots in art, music and science fiction. This is our attempt to make a show in that style.

Learn more or listen again to this week's episode.

Photo: hyphen-labs