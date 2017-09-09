ON AIR
Essay B

This week, stories from people who were considered just different enough to benefit some other person's school experience, whether or not they wanted to.

Sep 09, 2017

If you've applied to college in the US, you might remember an essay question like Essay B. Ten years ago, on Texas college applications, Essay B asked applicants to imagine someone from a very different background, and to — in essay form — describe this imaginary person who would help you grow, if you were in school together. This week, stories from people who were considered just different enough to benefit some other person's school experience, whether or not they wanted to.

For The Curious
Edgar Arceneaux: When history becomes the present
For The Curious Blog

Edgar Arceneaux: When history becomes the present Conceptual artist Edgar Arcenaux is probably best known for his experimental play “Until, Unti, Until,” which premiered in New York and is currently on a National Tour– the next stop… Read More

Sep 08, 2017

What tourists need to know about the violence in Baja
For The Curious Blog

What tourists need to know about the violence in Baja Violence has surged over the last year in Baja California Sur, the Mexican state that includes the popular resort town Los Cabos. Normally a relatively peaceful state, Baja California Sur… Read More

Sep 08, 2017

“They don’t know how I live:’ What it’s like to be a homeless high school student
For The Curious Blog

“They don’t know how I live:’ What it’s like to be a homeless high school student Christal Gallardo just began her senior year at Santa Barbara High School. She sings in two school choirs and plays piano at her church every Sunday. School provides security that… Read More

Sep 06, 2017

