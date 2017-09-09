If you've applied to college in the US, you might remember an essay question like Essay B. Ten years ago, on Texas college applications, Essay B asked applicants to imagine someone from a very different background, and to — in essay form — describe this imaginary person who would help you grow, if you were in school together. This week, stories from people who were considered just different enough to benefit some other person's school experience, whether or not they wanted to.

Learn more or listen again to this week's episode.

Photo by naosuke ii