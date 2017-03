This week, stories of people who didn't make the rules, but must apply them. The owner of a Hawaiian

island adapts rules originally set in the nineteenth century—and not everyone is happy with her

interpretation. A judge in a suburban New Jersey wants the people who come before him to see the

rules as fair even if they resent their punishments. And other stories.

Photo: The Hawaiian island of Niihau