Five years ago this month, longtime This American Life contributor David Rakoff passed away. This week, the show's producers air excerpts from their favorite stories of David's from across the years, including the story of how his life changed after a single night spent with 5000 chickens… plus several stories told completely in rhyme.

Photo: David Rakoff pictured in his 1982 high school yearbook (Forest Hill Collegiate Institute in Toronto)