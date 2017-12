In hour two from Albertville, Alabama, we head into town, where a wave of immigrants has transformed the place. After 20 years, it was more than a quarter Latino. We find out: How much did that cost taxpayers What was it like to have immigrants who’d never driven cars suddenly on the roads And why did a Latino business owner tell his friend to run for mayor on a platform of kicking out immigrants

Learn more or listen again to this week's episode.

Photo courtesy Gadsen Times