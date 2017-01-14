ON AIR
Something only I can see

When you're the only one who can see something, sometimes it feels like you're in on a special secret. The hard part is getting anyone to believe your secret is real.

Jan 14, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

When you're the only one who can see something, sometimes it feels like you're in on a special secret. The hard part is getting anyone to believe your secret is real. This week, people trying to show others what they see—including a woman with muscular dystrophy who believes she has the same condition as an Olympic athlete.

Learn more or listen again to this week's episode.

Photo: Side-by-side comparison of Priscilla Lopes-Schliep and Jill Viles — from Jill's packet that she sent to David Epstein. 

