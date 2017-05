The way people talk about being fat is shifting. With one-third of Americans classified as overweight, and another third as obese, and almost none of us losing weight and keeping it off, maybe it’s time to rethink the way we see being fat. A show inspired by Lindy West’s book Shrill.

Photo: A painting by Fernando Botero, photographed by Edgar Zuniga, Jr.