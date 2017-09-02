Where I was from

Betsy DeVos's ideas for education are so divisive that Vice President Mike Pence had to cast a historic tie-breaker vote to secure her confirmation as Education Secretary. She went to private schools her whole life, and also sent her children to them. Critics accuse her of never having set foot in a public school. Our producer Susan Burton went to Grand Rapids, Michigan—where Betsy DeVos is from—to find out if that's true.

Photo by John VanderHaagen