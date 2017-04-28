100 days of executive action: Accomplishment or posturing?

Last night, President Trump raised the specter of war with North Korea. "There's a chance we could end up having a major major conflict with N Korea absolutely." Today, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson chaired the UN Security Council, and announced US policy toward North Korea’s nuclear program. "All options for responding to future provocation must remain on the table. Diplomatic and financial levers of power will be backed up by a willingness to counteract North Korean aggression with military action, if necessary."

Colum Lynch, diplomatic reporter for Foreign Policy, based at the United Nations, reports on the escalating tensions.

Guests:

Colum Lynch, Foreign Policy Magazine (@columlynch)