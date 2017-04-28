Photo: President Donald Trump displays an Executive Order on "Offshore Energy Strategy" at the White House in Washington, April 28, 2017. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)
100 days of executive action: Accomplishment or posturing?
President Trump's first 100 days have featured a flood of high-profile executive orders. Which ones do what he says they do, and which ones don't? How are Trump voters feeling now?
Last night, President Trump raised the specter of war with North Korea. "There's a chance we could end up having a major major conflict with N Korea absolutely." Today, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson chaired the UN Security Council, and announced US policy toward North Korea’s nuclear program. "All options for responding to future provocation must remain on the table. Diplomatic and financial levers of power will be backed up by a willingness to counteract North Korean aggression with military action, if necessary."
Colum Lynch, diplomatic reporter for Foreign Policy, based at the United Nations, reports on the escalating tensions.
Colum Lynch, Foreign Policy Magazine (@columlynch)
On his hundredth evening in office tomorrow, President Trump will be at a rally in Pennsylvania -- not at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. That's a forum for political satire, and it's likely to feature jokes about his accomplishments — or lack of them — in those first 100 days. Still, polls show more than 90% of Trump voters still back him. Candidate Trump was a stern critic of Barack Obama's use of executive orders, but today he signed number 30. Does it really do what he says it does? We hear assessments of how he's using executive power, from pundits, professors — and voters who cast their ballots for Donald Trump.
Lynda Mapes is an environmental reporter with the Seattle Times. She wanted to tell the story of climate change through the living world, turning "a beautiful living thing" into a kind of historian. The result is the book Witness Tree: Seasons of Change with a Century-Old Oak. It's especially appropriate today, which is Arbor Day.
Lynda Mapes, Seattle Times (@LyndaVMapes)
