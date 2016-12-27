ON AIR
2016's climate of fear for America's Muslim community

Reports of Anti-Muslim harassment and intimidation have risen sharply since November's election, and the FBI tracked nearly a 70% increase in hate crimes against Muslims during the ramping up of the presidential campaign in 2015. Guest host Barbara Bogaev looks at what 2017 might bring, with an administration focused on heightened security, tighter borders, and prone to a harsher rhetoric on terrorism.

Dec 27, 2016

Israel curbs diplomatic ties after UN vote 6 MIN, 32 SEC

Four days after the United Nations Security Council voted to condemn Israeli settlements in disputed territories, Israel's government is responding defiantly. Israel has curbed ties with the countries that supported the resolution, and announced plans for building thousands of new settlement homes in East Jerusalem.


Prime Minister Netanyahu addresses the UN vote at his weekly cabinet meeting

Peter Baker, Jerusalem bureau chief for the New York Times, looks at the diplomatic fallout from the UN resolution.

Guests:
Peter Baker, New York Times (@peterbakernyt)

2017: A new year of fear? 35 MIN, 41 SEC

In just ten days after last month's election the Southern Poverty Law Center counted more than 850 incidents of hate and intimidation, many of them against Muslim-Americans. The FBI found hate crimes against Muslims rose by nearly 70 percent in 2015. Civil rights groups fear that could go even higher under a Trump administration bent on tightening borders, beefing up surveillance, and waging an ideological war on quote "radical Islam." We hear what Muslim Americans have been facing, whether cases of harassment have been inflated in the media, and what's being done to defuse tensions after a divisive election.

Guests:
A.C. Thompson, ProPublica (@propublica)
Laila Alawa, The Tempest (@lulainlife)
Eli Lake, Bloomberg View (@EliLake)
Corey Saylor, Council on American-Islamic Relations (@CAIRNational)

More:
Thompson on hate crimes in a divided America
Lake on Trump's coming witch hunt against political Islam
Lake on how Trump could finally win the war on terror

Recession and cynicism hurting charitable giving 7 MIN, 29 SEC

Are you getting inundated with those end-of-year solicitations from your favorite charities? 'Tis the season to give your last tax-deductible donations.


Photo by HeatherPaque

 2016 has been a big year for many nonprofits. Groups that support progressive causes are reporting record donations after November’s election, with Planned Parenthood and the ACLU topping the list. Some 82,000 of Planned Parenthood’s donations were gifts made in the name of Vice President-elect Mike Pence. That said, Americans give less to charity than they did just a decade ago. What makes us open and close our wallets to charity? We ask Jonathan Meer, Assistant Professor of Economics at Texas A&M University and the lead author on the paper, "The Great Recession and Charitable Giving," published in the National Bureau of Economic Research.

Guests:
Jonathan Meer, Texas A&M University

