2016's climate of fear for America's Muslim community

Four days after the United Nations Security Council voted to condemn Israeli settlements in disputed territories, Israel's government is responding defiantly. Israel has curbed ties with the countries that supported the resolution, and announced plans for building thousands of new settlement homes in East Jerusalem.



Prime Minister Netanyahu addresses the UN vote at his weekly cabinet meeting

Peter Baker, Jerusalem bureau chief for the New York Times, looks at the diplomatic fallout from the UN resolution.

Guests:

Peter Baker, New York Times (@peterbakernyt)