A dramatic defeat for the GOP's health care plan

Republicans concede they broke seven years of promises last night when the Senate failed to pass so-called "skinny repeal" of Obamacare. Nobody wanted that exact bill to become law, but all GOP members voted for it — except Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and — in a moment of high drama — John McCain. What's next for the Party that's supposed to be "in control?"

Guests:

Julie Rovner, Kaiser Health News (@jrovner)

Adam Jentleson, Center for American Progress (@AJentleson)

A.B. Stoddard, RealClearPolitics (@theabstoddard)

More:

