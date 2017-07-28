A dramatic defeat for the GOP's health care plan
Last night Republican failed to repeal parts of Obamacare — even with control of the White House and both houses of Congress. A desperation plan called "skinny repeal" failed in the Senate — with John McCain casting the decisive "no" vote. What's next for the party that’s supposed to be "in control?"
Republicans concede they broke seven years of promises last night when the Senate failed to pass so-called "skinny repeal" of Obamacare. Nobody wanted that exact bill to become law, but all GOP members voted for it — except Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and — in a moment of high drama — John McCain. What's next for the Party that's supposed to be "in control?"
Julie Rovner, Kaiser Health News (@jrovner)
Adam Jentleson, Center for American Progress (@AJentleson)
A.B. Stoddard, RealClearPolitics (@theabstoddard)
Rovner on GOP failure to replace health law being years in the making
Center for American Progress calls for bipartisan effort to improve health system
Stoddard on how Trump and Obamacare changed the GOP
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke (black hat) visits national monuments in Utah
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke wears cowboy boots and Stetson hats to his office in Washington. He likes to compare himself to Teddy Roosevelt, America's original conservationist. He's been visiting national parks and monuments. Meanwhile, back in Washington, his staff is rolling back Obama-era protections of public lands. That's according to Coral Davenport of the New York Times.
Coral Davenport, New York Times (@CoralMDavenport)
Whit Fosburgh, Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership (@thetrcp)
William K. Reilly, environmentalist
