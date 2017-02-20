ON AIR
DONATE!

A growing debate over presidential mental health

When columnists for the New York Times and the Washington Post called President Trump "obviously mentally ill" and "just plain crazy," nobody took them seriously. Now thousands of psycho-therapists say a "personality disorder" makes him unfit to serve.  Will that discredit their profession more than America's elected Chief Executive?

Feb 20, 2017

Photo by Voice of America

The cost of Trump family's travel and security 5 MIN

Donald Trump used to criticize President Obama for taxpayer funded getaways to play golf. Now that he's President, the Secret Service, Department of Homeland Security and even the Coast Guard are racking up expenses they've never seen before.


Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Trump dine at Mar-a-Lago

Investigator reporter Amy Brittain of the Washington Post reports that the Chief Executive — and his family — like to travel.

Guests:
Amy Brittain, Washington Post (@AmyJBrittain)

Is it crazy to diagnose the President? 5 MIN


Photo: Donald Trump/Facebook

Several thousand psycho-therapists have signed a petition describing President Trump as a "malignant narcissist" — and calling for his removal from office. Others in their profession call that narcissistic — and unethical — based on the false presumption that mental illness can be diagnosed from a distance. It's an issue that hasn't been raised in politics since the 1960's, but Trump's behavior has brought it back into the public arena. Will it help Congress decide if the President's fit to serve — or politicize and discredit a profession — to the detriment of both therapists and their patients?

More:
Gartner's petition on Trump's mental health, removal
NY Times on whether it's fair to analyze Trump from afar
Nichols on constant panic undermining Trump's critics and boosting his base

The Death of Expertise

Thomas M. Nichols

Lessons for activists from a California 'refinery town' 5 MIN

In his introduction to a new book Refinery Town, Senator Bernie Sanders says, "We need more cities like Richmond, California." He's talking about the adage that All Politics is Local, and Richmond is an example of what can happen when a poor, mostly black and Hispanic community gets political. The subtitle of Refinery Town is "Big Oil, Big Money and the Remaking of an American City." The author is Steve Early, a veteran labor activist who moved to Richmond from the East Coast five years ago.

Guests:
Steve Early, labor journalist and organizer

More:
Our Revolution

Refinery Town

Steve Early

