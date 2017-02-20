A growing debate over presidential mental health

Donald Trump used to criticize President Obama for taxpayer funded getaways to play golf. Now that he's President, the Secret Service, Department of Homeland Security and even the Coast Guard are racking up expenses they've never seen before.



Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Trump dine at Mar-a-Lago

Investigator reporter Amy Brittain of the Washington Post reports that the Chief Executive — and his family — like to travel.

Amy Brittain, Washington Post (@AmyJBrittain)