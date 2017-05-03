A New York Times op-ed on climate change sparks uproar

FBI Director James Comey was back before another Senate Committee today. Asked about telling Congress he was re-opening an investigation of Hillary Clinton just before last year’s election, he said he faced a terrible decision between speaking about or concealing news of the investigation.

When pressed about insistence that his revelation made the difference in the election, he replied, "Look, this is terrible. It makes me mildly nauseous to think that we might have had some impact on the election but honestly it wouldn't change the decision." Josh Gerstein, senior White House reporter for Politico and a specialist in Justice and national security, says that Comey also confirmed that he himself is being investigated by the FBI inspector general.

Guests:

Josh Gerstein, Politico (@joshgerstein)