Photo: 2017 Science March in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (Mobilus In Mobili)
Producers:
Andrea Brody
Yael Even Or
Evan George
A New York Times op-ed on climate change sparks uproar
The New York Times is embroiled in a public furor over a new columnist, who wrote that scientific uncertainty is reason for debate about climate change. Many conservatives are delighted. Is America's leading liberal newspaper fostering climate denial? This is the latest in our series, "The Emotional States of America."
FBI Director James Comey was back before another Senate Committee today. Asked about telling Congress he was re-opening an investigation of Hillary Clinton just before last year’s election, he said he faced a terrible decision between speaking about or concealing news of the investigation.
When pressed about insistence that his revelation made the difference in the election, he replied, "Look, this is terrible. It makes me mildly nauseous to think that we might have had some impact on the election but honestly it wouldn't change the decision." Josh Gerstein, senior White House reporter for Politico and a specialist in Justice and national security, says that Comey also confirmed that he himself is being investigated by the FBI inspector general.
Guests:
Josh Gerstein, Politico (@joshgerstein)
Last Friday, the New York Times introduced a new, conservative columnist: Bret Stephens, former editor at the Jerusalem Post and the Wall Street Journal. He's also a former climate-change denier, who now says he believes that human activity is responsible for global warming. But, in his first column he wrote that, "claiming total certainty about the science... creates openings for doubt [when] much that passes for accepted fact is really a matter of probabilities." The response has been deafening... from readers, including scientists, saying the paper's encouraging climate-change denial. The Times' Public Editor says readers need to hear different perspectives and it's time for "Busting up the paper's mostly liberal echo chamber." But scientists say climate change should be treated as an emergency that could be worse than predicted.
Guests:
Erik Wemple, Washington Post (@ErikWemple)
Michael E. Mann, Pennsylvania State University (@MichaelEMann)
Mark Hemingway, Weekly Standard (@Heminator)
Marcus du Sautoy, University of Oxford (@MarcusduSautoy)
Michael E. Mann
Back in January, when Attorney General Jeff Sessions was being confirmed by a Senate Committee, Alabama's Richard Shelby was commending Sessions' record. That brought a laugh from Desiree Fairooze, a 61-year-old Code Pink activist in a Statue of Liberty Hat, holding a protest sign. As Capitol Police officer started to push her out of the room, she cried, "Why am I being taken out of here?! This man's evil. You're evil. Don't vote for Jeff Sessions. I was going to be quiet now you're having me arrested, for what?! He said something ridiculous, his voting records is evil."
Photo by Ryan Reilly/Huffington Post
Yesterday, Justice Department lawyers argued in court that her laughter was enough to warrant a criminal charge. Today, a jury found her guilty, as we hear from Ryan Reilly, senior justice reporter for the Huffington Post.
Guests:
Ryan Reilly, Huffington Post (@ryanjreilly)