ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

TO
THE
POINT

TO<br>THE<br>POINTTO<br>THE<br>POINT

A second nuclear age?

For decades, the United States has faced no plausible nuclear threats but with the rapid advancement of North Korea’s nuclear program along with those of China, India, Pakistan and Iran, does nuclear non-proliferation make sense?

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Dec 06, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

This week the Nobel Committee will award its famous Peace Prize to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), a little-known organization that campaigned for the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. But does banning nuclear weapons ignore our increasing security challenges that make nuclear deterrence necessary? As our adversaries expand their nuclear programs is it possible to rid the world of our greatest military threat - the nuclear bomb? Georgetown University’s Matthew Kroenig argues that the world is a safer place under the US nuclear umbrella. Princeton’s Bruce Blair, co-founder of Global Zero calls for the phased elimination of nuclear weapons, arguing that the benefits of nuclear weapons as deterrence are far outweighed by the many risks from accidents and miscalculation. As a former Minuteman control officer he "needed to be prepared for what happens when deterrence fails and the underlying premise, is, that deterrence will someday fail." A sober thought when there are approximately 15,000 nuclear weapons on the planet today.

Photo: Titan II missile silo. (Bryan Hughes)

The Logic of American Nuclear Strategy

Matthew Kroenig

Guests:
Bruce Blair, Global Zero, @globalzero
Matthew Kroenig, Georgetown University / Atlantic Council, @kroenig

CREDITS

Host:
Warren Olney

Producers:
Andrea Brody

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From To the Point

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Pot will be legal soon. What do you want to know?
For The Curious Blog

Pot will be legal soon. What do you want to know? Starting January 1, buying and selling recreational marijuana will be legal in California. However, it’s up to specific municipalities to decide how to regulate the business. This means certain cities… Read More

Dec 06, 2017

Fires rage across Southern California: Share your story
For The Curious Blog

Fires rage across Southern California: Share your story Hundreds of thousands of people have evacuated, buildings have been destroyed. Schools across the region have been closed and the air is smokey. How are the fires affecting you? Please share your story. Read More

Dec 06, 2017

Southern California on fire: What you need to know
For The Curious Blog

Southern California on fire: What you need to know Thousands of acres are burning across Southern California. High winds have exacerbated the fires raging across Southern California. Hundreds of thousands have evacuated, hundreds of schools have closed and many… Read More

Dec 06, 2017

Events

View All Events

New Episodes

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed