A 'special relationship' in the Brexit-Trump era

Theresa May is the first foreign leader to sit down with Donald Trump as Commander in Chief. The British Prime Minister says it's to build on the "special relationship" between the US and the UK. There's even talk of a new Trans-Atlantic trade deal. But how's that going to fly in a post-Brexit world, with a White House bent on "buy American, hire American?" Guest host Barbara Bogaev looks at how the US withdrawing from global treaties and embracing Russia complicates the relationship.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jan 27, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Do Brexit and America First mean a new world order? 41 MIN, 48 SEC

President Donald Trump held a joint press conference today at the White House with Theresa May. The British Prime Minister's visit to Washington today was the first White House meeting between President Trump and a foreign leader. They talked trade and other ways to strengthen the so-called "special relationship."

Trump has even referred to May as "my Maggie," a reference to the close ties between President Ronald Reagan and then-Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. So this visit has been seen as a chance to refresh what the two close allies have called "the special relationship" ever since World War II. Then again, these two new leaders are promising to exit the European Union and put "America First" so what are the real prospects for a new trade deal, and a close alliance in the fight against terrorism?

Guests:
Michael Crowley, Politico (@MichaelCrowley)
Shawn Donnan, Financial Times (@sdonnan)
Adrian Wooldridge, The Economist (@adwooldridge)
Peter Goodman, New York Times / International Business Times (@petersgoodman)
Ian Bremmer, Eurasia Group (@ianbremmer)

More:
Crowley on Trump's visit with Theresa May, a major test on the global stage
Financial Times on May emphasising value of EU and NATO to Trump
The Economist on May, Trump and the US-UK 'special relationship'
Goodman on talk of a trade deal being clouded by politics
Bremmer on May and Brexit

Can human organs be grown in pigs? 7 MIN, 55 SEC

A new approach to generating human organs in the lab took a step forward this week. You may have seen the headline, "Scientists create a part-human part-pig embryo." It's more complicated than that, but it does involve cross species hybrids. The goal is to create custom organs that can be safely transplanted into humans who need them to survive. That's according to Antonio Regalado, editor for biomedicine at MIT Technology Review.

More:
California Institute for Regenerative Medicine

