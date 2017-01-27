A 'special relationship' in the Brexit-Trump era

President Donald Trump held a joint press conference today at the White House with Theresa May. The British Prime Minister's visit to Washington today was the first White House meeting between President Trump and a foreign leader. They talked trade and other ways to strengthen the so-called "special relationship."

Trump has even referred to May as "my Maggie," a reference to the close ties between President Ronald Reagan and then-Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. So this visit has been seen as a chance to refresh what the two close allies have called "the special relationship" ever since World War II. Then again, these two new leaders are promising to exit the European Union and put "America First" so what are the real prospects for a new trade deal, and a close alliance in the fight against terrorism?

Guests:

Michael Crowley, Politico (@MichaelCrowley)

Shawn Donnan, Financial Times (@sdonnan)

Adrian Wooldridge, The Economist (@adwooldridge)

Peter Goodman, New York Times / International Business Times (@petersgoodman)

Ian Bremmer, Eurasia Group (@ianbremmer)

