A view inside of the reclusive North Korea

The recent debates over Confederate Civil War monuments have focused mostly on memorials built long ago, either in the Jim Crow era or those built some 50 years ago as the modern civil rights movement gathered steam. In both cases historians agree that the real goal of those who built the statues and put up the plaques was aimed at least partly at intimidating black Americans who sought to win their full birthright as citizens. But the Washington Post has shed fresh light on a little-known third category of memorials -- those erected in just the last few years. The Post found that at least 50 more modest Confederate monuments have been built since 1990 -- some of them in northern states! Kimberly Kindy is one of the Washington Post reporters who broke the story.

More:

Kimberly Kindy on a slave's grandson, now a champion for Confederate monuments

Sons of the Confederate Veterans

