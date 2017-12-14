ON AIR
After Alabama, what's next for the GOP?

President Trump and some Republicans were licking their wounds after Democrat Doug Jones' stunning upset in Alabama's race for the US Senate. But others were positively relieved. Conservatives openly disagree about how much character counts.

Dec 14, 2017

Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton by 28 points in Alabama, and maverick Judge Roy Moore got 91 percent of the GOP vote for the US Senate. But, that wasn't enough to prevent an upset by Democrat Doug Jones -- in the deepest of deep-red states. Allegations of child molestation -- and a heavy turnout of black voters -- gave Jones a 1.5 point victory. What's in store for the GOP and for President Trump? Does character or pragmatism matter most? Conservative Republicans are divided as their party's Senate majority has been cut to a single vote.

Photo: Democratic Alabama US Senate candidate Doug Jones and wife Louise acknowledge supporters at the election night party in Birmingham, Alabama, December 12, 2017. (Marvin Gentry/Reuters)

One Nation After Trump

E.J. Dionne Jr.

Host:
Warren Olney

Producers:
Andrea Brody

