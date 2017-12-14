After Alabama, what's next for the GOP?

Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton by 28 points in Alabama, and maverick Judge Roy Moore got 91 percent of the GOP vote for the US Senate. But, that wasn't enough to prevent an upset by Democrat Doug Jones -- in the deepest of deep-red states. Allegations of child molestation -- and a heavy turnout of black voters -- gave Jones a 1.5 point victory. What's in store for the GOP and for President Trump? Does character or pragmatism matter most? Conservative Republicans are divided as their party's Senate majority has been cut to a single vote.

Photo: Democratic Alabama US Senate candidate Doug Jones and wife Louise acknowledge supporters at the election night party in Birmingham, Alabama, December 12, 2017. (Marvin Gentry/Reuters)