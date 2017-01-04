America's role in world… after Obama

The President went to Capitol Hill this morning with a message for Democrats: “Don't rescue the Republicans” when it comes to repealing Obamacare. After the meeting, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer announced, "We're here today to warn the American people that the Republican plan to cut Medicare, Medicaid, repeal the ACA will make America sick again."

But House Speaker Paul Ryan voiced reassurance. "We want to make sure that as we give relief to people through Obamacare, we do it in a transition that doesn't pull the rug out from anybody during that transition period."

Noam Levey, national health policy reporter for the Los Angeles Times, says the devil will be in the details.

Guests:

Noam Levey, Los Angeles Times (@NoamLevey )