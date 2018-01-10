ON AIR
An abdication from global leadership?

Donald Trump may be withdrawing America from global leadership. But previous presidents have flubbed that role since the end of the Cold War. What will disengagement from the rest of the world mean for the U.S. and its allies in Europe?

Jan 11, 2018

Veterans of diplomacy accuse Donald Trump of abdicating from leadership in the world. But that’s been a long time coming. Five of the last six presidents also lacked foreign policy experience, and America’s role has eroded since the Cold War. Trump’s promise to “shake up the establishment” is accelerating the process. He’s threatened nuclear war and undermined allies in Europe. Do diplomatic institutions, like the “special relationship” with Britain, still have a future? Can liberal, democratic values survive with U.S. guidance?  

Added Attraction: New York Times op-ed columnist Nicholas Kristof travels the world to cover wars, hunger and abuses of human rights. So, with so much “going to hell in a handbasket,” why does he call 2017 the “best year” in all of human history?

US Embassy in London, UK. Photo credit: US Embassy and Consulates.

Guests:
David Rothkopf, FP Group, @djrothkopf
Leslie Vinjamuri, SOAS University of London, @londonvinjamuri
Nick Kristof, Columnist for the New York Times, @@NickKristof

Host:
Warren Olney

Producers:
Andrea Brody
Devan Schwartz

