An abdication from global leadership?

Veterans of diplomacy accuse Donald Trump of abdicating from leadership in the world. But that’s been a long time coming. Five of the last six presidents also lacked foreign policy experience, and America’s role has eroded since the Cold War. Trump’s promise to “shake up the establishment” is accelerating the process. He’s threatened nuclear war and undermined allies in Europe. Do diplomatic institutions, like the “special relationship” with Britain, still have a future? Can liberal, democratic values survive with U.S. guidance?

Added Attraction: New York Times op-ed columnist Nicholas Kristof travels the world to cover wars, hunger and abuses of human rights. So, with so much “going to hell in a handbasket,” why does he call 2017 the “best year” in all of human history?



US Embassy in London, UK. Photo credit: US Embassy and Consulates.