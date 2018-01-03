ON AIR
Are millennials embracing democratic socialism?

Millennials helped Democrats to a major upset in Alabama’s Senate race. Will their growing preference for socialism be a threat to party unity in this year’s Congressional elections? Idealists and realists disagree. Added Attraction: Robin Wright on the background and the future of instability in Iran.

Jan 04, 2018

Doug Jones’ stunning upset in Alabama’s US Senate race was good news for Democrats. Jones’ media maven Joe Trippi tells Warren that young people made a “huge” difference.

But recent polls show a youthful preference for socialism over capitalism. Will that lead to demands that threaten party unity and the party’s chances of gaining Congressional seats in 2018?

Added Attraction: Iran watcher Robin Wright says current unrest is all about food prices, unemployment and anger at a theocratic regime. She provides the background on a developing story of major importance.

Capitol building, Montgomery, Alabama. Photo credit: Library of Congress. 

Guests:
Robin Wright, US Institute of Peace / Woodrow Wilson Center, @wrightr
Joe Trippi, Democratic political consultant, @JoeTrippi
Matt Bruenig, Founder of the People's Policy Project, @MattBruenig
Mark Dunbar, Freelance writer, @Mark1Dunbar
Elaine Kamarck, Brookings Institution, @EKamarck

Warren Olney

Andrea Brody

