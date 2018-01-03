Are millennials embracing democratic socialism?

Doug Jones’ stunning upset in Alabama’s US Senate race was good news for Democrats. Jones’ media maven Joe Trippi tells Warren that young people made a “huge” difference.



But recent polls show a youthful preference for socialism over capitalism. Will that lead to demands that threaten party unity and the party’s chances of gaining Congressional seats in 2018?



Added Attraction: Iran watcher Robin Wright says current unrest is all about food prices, unemployment and anger at a theocratic regime. She provides the background on a developing story of major importance.



Capitol building, Montgomery, Alabama. Photo credit: Library of Congress.