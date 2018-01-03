Doug Jones’ stunning upset in Alabama’s US Senate race was good news for Democrats. Jones’ media maven Joe Trippi tells Warren that young people made a “huge” difference.
But recent polls show a youthful preference for socialism over capitalism. Will that lead to demands that threaten party unity and the party’s chances of gaining Congressional seats in 2018?
Added Attraction: Iran watcher Robin Wright says current unrest is all about food prices, unemployment and anger at a theocratic regime. She provides the background on a developing story of major importance.
Capitol building, Montgomery, Alabama. Photo credit: Library of Congress.
Are millennials embracing democratic socialism?
Millennials helped Democrats to a major upset in Alabama’s Senate race. Will their growing preference for socialism be a threat to party unity in this year’s Congressional elections? Idealists and realists disagree. Added Attraction: Robin Wright on the background and the future of instability in Iran.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Doug Jones’ stunning upset in Alabama’s US Senate race was good news for Democrats. Jones’ media maven Joe Trippi tells Warren that young people made a “huge” difference.
Guests:
Robin Wright, US Institute of Peace / Woodrow Wilson Center, @wrightr
Joe Trippi, Democratic political consultant, @JoeTrippi
Matt Bruenig, Founder of the People's Policy Project, @MattBruenig
Mark Dunbar, Freelance writer, @Mark1Dunbar
Elaine Kamarck, Brookings Institution, @EKamarck
CREDITS
Host:
Warren Olney
Producers:
Andrea Brody
More From To the Point
Author David Garrow's critical look at the rise of Barack Obama Obama himself spent eight hours reading the manuscript. But Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama is very much an unauthorized biography. Pulitzer Prize-winning author David Garrow describes how the 44th president shaped his personal life to create the right political image.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Comics and conversations about the universe In the world of comics, there’s a long list of scientists who gain superpowers for good or evil – the Hulk, Mr. Fantastic, Poison Ivy. But these heroes and villains… Read More
Pot’s legal now, so where can you get high? It will still take a few weeks for dispensaries to get licensed, but the sale of recreational marijuana is now legal. And Los Angeles is expected be one of the… Read More