ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

TO
THE
POINT

TO<br>THE<br>POINT

As Brexit is triggered, negotiations with the EU begin

The head of the European Union says "We're missing you already." But British Prime Minister Theresa May says, "There's no turning back." She's made this Day One of "Brexit" — as the UK becomes the first nation to break away after 60 years of European unity.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Mar 29, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Is GOP serious about starting healthcare negotiations again? 6 MIN, 31 SEC

Last week's failure to "repeal and replace" Obamacare was a big hit for Republicans. President Trump blamed the Democrats. Now 44 Democratic Senators have signed a letter saying they'll work with him if full repeal is off the table. Today, Press Secretary Sean Spicer acknowledged, "He's continuing to have conversations with the Senate and as Obamacare continues to struggle -- which it is -- and premiums go up and up. I think the question is, "Will those 40 people understand that they are the ones responsible for owning the current politics that are making so many Americans struggle" Jonathan Cohn, senior national correspondent for the Huffington Post, has more on the President's options and how they might impact the program.

Guests:
Jonathan Cohn, Huffington Post (@CitizenCohn)

Sick

Jonathan Cohn

'Brexit' is here: Let the wrangling begin 34 MIN, 41 SEC

After hundreds of years of almost continuous warfare, 28 nations created the European Union. Now, the UK is becoming the first to go back on its own. The British exit, or "Brexit," began today, and nobody thinks the next two years are going to be pretty. Scotland might even declare independence from the UK. Remaining EU countries don't want to punish Britain, but they don't want to make leaving look easy, either. Can they agree on new rules for imports, exports, tariffs and immigration as six decades of cooperation ends in a historic divorce? 

Guests:
Jeremy Cliffe, The Economist (@JeremyCliffe)
Ryan Bourne, CATO Institute / Economists for Brexit (@MrRBourne)
Nicolas Véron, Bruegel / Peterson Institute for International Economics (@nicolas_veron)
Magnus Linklater, journalist, writer, and former newspaper editor (@magnuslinklater)

More:
Prime Minister May's letter triggering Article 50
Economist on the two-year countdown to Brexit
Bourne on need for Britain to pursue a 'hard Brexit' to create a more open economy
Véron on what European Union must do to make the best of Brexit

Congress votes to repeal online privacy laws 8 MIN, 59 SEC


Photo by portal gda

Most Americans don't have a choice about their Internet provider, which has a monopoly in their neighborhood. Starting last year, they did have the option to tell their provider not to take their most intimate information and sell it to the highest bidder. Now, if President Trump signs a bill passed by both house of Congress, that option to deny permission will disappear. Laura Moy is deputy director of the Center of Privacy and Technology at Georgetown University's Law Center.

Guests:
Laura Moy, Georgetown University Law Center (@lauramoy)

More:
NPR on repeal of Internet privacy rules, consumer options

Events

View All Events

New Episodes

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE