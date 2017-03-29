As Brexit is triggered, negotiations with the EU begin

Last week's failure to "repeal and replace" Obamacare was a big hit for Republicans. President Trump blamed the Democrats. Now 44 Democratic Senators have signed a letter saying they'll work with him if full repeal is off the table. Today, Press Secretary Sean Spicer acknowledged, "He's continuing to have conversations with the Senate and as Obamacare continues to struggle -- which it is -- and premiums go up and up. I think the question is, "Will those 40 people understand that they are the ones responsible for owning the current politics that are making so many Americans struggle" Jonathan Cohn, senior national correspondent for the Huffington Post, has more on the President's options and how they might impact the program.

Guests:

Jonathan Cohn, Huffington Post (@CitizenCohn)