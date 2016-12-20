ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

TO
THE
POINT

TO<br>THE<br>POINT

Berlin, Ankara and the international political consequences

Guest host Barbara Bogaev follows up on yesterday's deadly attacks in Germany and Turkey, and looks at the ripple effects this spate of holiday violence could have far beyond Berlin and Ankara.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Dec 20, 2016

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo: Policemen investigate the scene where a truck ploughed into a crowded Christmas market in the German capital last night in Berlin, Germany, December 20, 2016 (Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters)

Producers:
Sasa Woodruff
Jenny Hamel
Gideon Brower

North Carolina set to repeal controversial LGBT bathroom law 6 MIN, 32 SEC

North Carolina's outgoing Republican Governor Pat McCrory has called for a special session tomorrow to consider repealing HB2, the controversial law curbing legal protections for LGBTQ people, commonly known as the "bathroom bill." This comes after the Charlotte City Council rescinded a local anti-discrimination ordinance on Monday – in the latest twist in the jockeying over the issue since the statewide law was passed last March. Colin Campbell, state politics reporter for the News and Observer, joins us from Raleigh with an update.

Guests:
Colin Campbell, News and Observer (@RaleighReporter)

Berlin, Ankara and the international political consequences 33 MIN

When a lone gunman assassinated Russia's ambassador to Turkey in a shocking public display at an Ankara photo exhibit yesterday, the international consequences were immediate. Hours later a tractor trailer truck mowed down holiday revelers celebrating at a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 and wounding scores more. Germany has been preparing for terror attacks like the ones that have struck in Paris and Belgium. While authorities are treating these isolated incidents as the work of terrorists, motives and details are still very unclear. One thing is certain: the perception of escalating violence could have far-reaching effects on Europe's policy on immigration, refugees and the war in Syria.

Guests:
Paul Hockenos, Berlin-based writer and editor
Daniel Benjamin, Dartmouth College (@dartmouthdickey)
Derek Chollet, German Marshall Fund (@derekchollet)
Emily Tamkin, Foreign Policy (@emilyctamkin)
Henri Barkey, Lehigh University / Wilson Center (@hbarkey)

More:
Tamkin on five things to worry about after the assassination of the Russian ambassador
Barkey on what Turkey expects of President-elect Trump

Berlin Calling

Paul Hockenos

Reuters report finds lead poisoning nationwide 10 MIN, 7 SEC

Four former city officials in Flint Michigan are facing criminal charges today over the city's water crisis, which exposed residents to dangerous levels of lead. That brings the total to 13 brought up on criminal charges in the scandal. Flint has stayed in the headlines but it isn't the only American community with a lead problem.

According to a new investigation by Reuters, Flint doesn't even rank in the top ten. Reporters found nearly 3000 communities with recently recorded lead poisoning rates at least double those in Flint… and more than a thousand of those places had rates four times as high. Michael Pell is a data journalist for Reuters and co-authored the story.

Guests:
Michael Pell, Reuters (@Reuters)

Events

View All Events

New Episodes

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE