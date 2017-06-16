Photo: A deserted Abu Samra border crossing to Saudi Arabia, in Qatar June 12, 2017. (Tom Finn/Reuters)
Big trouble in little Qatar as diplomatic crisis grows
The tiny nation of Qatar is the latest focus of conflict and confusion in the Middle East. President Trump has joined its Arab neighbors, who call it a funder of terror. But the US is still selling the oil-rich country $12 billion worth of jet fighters.
In October, candidate Donald Trump said, "If Hillary [Clinton] is elected she would be under protracted criminal investigation, likely followed by the trial of a sitting president. Hey, this is just what we need. Just what we need." Last week, after fired FBI Director James Comey testified before Congress, President Trump insisted he was not under investigation, declaring, "No collusion. No obstruction. He's a leaker."
But today, the President tweeted a very different message: "I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director. Witch Hunt." That's his first acknowledgement that he's under investigation. Peter Nicholas, White House reporter for the Wall Street Journal, says the investigation is likely to expand to include several members of the White House over the firing of Comey.
Peter Nicholas, Wall Street Journal (@PeterWSJ)
Qatar is a small branch of the Arabian Peninsula. Oil has made its few hundred thousand citizens wealthy, and the US uses its airbase to launch airstrikes against ISIS. But Egypt, Saudi Arabia and other nearby countries have now cut off contact and diplomatic relations — claiming that Qatar has funded terrorism. President Trump agrees, but his Secretary of State calls for calm -- and the US is selling Qatar $12 billion worth of jet fighters.
Correction: In today's show we incorrectly said that Qatar sticks out into the Red Sea. It's located on the Persian Gulf.
Tom Finn, Reuters (@tomfinn2)
Gregg Carlstrom, Tel Aviv-based reporter (@glcarlstrom)
Mohammed Alyahya, Atlantic Council (@7yhy)
Dalia Dassa Kaye, RAND Corporation (@dassakaye)
Florida's Republican Senator, Marco Rubio, flew to Miami today with President Trump and introduced him, "A year a half ago an American president landed in Havana to outstretch his hand to the regime. Today an American president lands in Miami and reached out his hand to the people of Cuba." The President claimed he's fulfilled his campaign promise to reverse Obama's diplomatic re-engagement.
Julia Sweig, senior researcher at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas-Austin and author of Cuba: What Everyone Needs to Know, discusses how the new changes will affect Americans, Cubans and the hospitality industry – including the Trump Organization.
Julia Sweig, University of Texas-Austin (@JuliaSweig)
Julia E. Sweig