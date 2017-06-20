ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

TO
THE
POINT

TO<br>THE<br>POINT

Britain in a slump as the EU enjoys revival

What a difference a year makes. That's how long it's been since Britain narrowly voted to leave the European Union and go back on its own. But, on both sides of the English Channel, political realities have dramatically changed. Will there be a "hard" Brexit, a "soft" Brexit… or no Brexit after all?

NEWS 24

Jun 20, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo by Avaaz

Producers:
Andrea Brody
Luke Vander Ploeg
Evan George

Trump meets Ukrainian President Poroshenko at the White House 6 MIN, 32 SEC

As a candidate, Donald Trump was ambiguous about US support for Ukraine. He said he might lift sanctions against Russia — perhaps even recognize the illegal annexation of Crimea. Today at the White House, it was a different story, as the President met with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

For his part, Poroshenko appeared to be relieved. Steven Pifer at the Brookings Institution is a former US Ambassador to Ukraine. He says there are very good reasons American foreign policy should support Ukraine.

Guests:
Steven Pifer, Brookings Institution (@steven_pifer)

What's the Future of Brexit? 30 MIN, 11 SEC

After Britain voted to leave the European Union last year, Prime Minister Theresa May insisted that, "Brexit means Brexit." But yesterday, as negotiations finally began, her chief representative, David Davis, sounded a different tone, declaring, "There is more that unites than divides us." Is that a concession? Britain's position has weakened, while the EU is stronger because of France's recently elected leader, Emmanuel Macron. Uncertainty about the Trump Administration's foreign policy is also having an impact in Europe. Is it possible there could be no Brexit at all?

Guests:
Jeremy Cliffe, The Economist (@JeremyCliffe)
Dominique Moïsi, French Institute of International Relations / College of Europe (@IFRI_)
Alastair Campbell, writer, broadcaster and consultant (@campbellclaret)
Heather Conley, Center for Strategic and International Studies (@CSISEurope)

More:
Economist on why Theresa May will have to compromise on Brexit
Campbell on Brexit
Moïsi's 'The Geopolitics of Emotion'
Conley on British political miscalculation

The secret history of the iPhone on its tenth birthday 13 MIN, 2 SEC

In 2007, Steve Jobs appeared at MacWorld in his trademark black turtleneck, blue jeans and white sneakers. He announced, "Apple is going to reinvent the phone."

From that announcement, Brian Merchant took the title of his book, The One Device: The Secret History of the iPhone. He reports it became the bestselling product of all time -- and the most profitable -- because it “intertwines a phenomenal number of prior inventions and insights -- some that stretch back into antiquity."

Guests:
Brian Merchant, Motherboard (@bcmerchant)

The One Device

Brian Merchant

Events

View All Events

New Episodes

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE