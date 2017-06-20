Britain in a slump as the EU enjoys revival
What a difference a year makes. That's how long it's been since Britain narrowly voted to leave the European Union and go back on its own. But, on both sides of the English Channel, political realities have dramatically changed. Will there be a "hard" Brexit, a "soft" Brexit… or no Brexit after all?
FROM THIS EPISODE
As a candidate, Donald Trump was ambiguous about US support for Ukraine. He said he might lift sanctions against Russia — perhaps even recognize the illegal annexation of Crimea. Today at the White House, it was a different story, as the President met with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.
For his part, Poroshenko appeared to be relieved. Steven Pifer at the Brookings Institution is a former US Ambassador to Ukraine. He says there are very good reasons American foreign policy should support Ukraine.
Guests:
Steven Pifer, Brookings Institution (@steven_pifer)
After Britain voted to leave the European Union last year, Prime Minister Theresa May insisted that, "Brexit means Brexit." But yesterday, as negotiations finally began, her chief representative, David Davis, sounded a different tone, declaring, "There is more that unites than divides us." Is that a concession? Britain's position has weakened, while the EU is stronger because of France's recently elected leader, Emmanuel Macron. Uncertainty about the Trump Administration's foreign policy is also having an impact in Europe. Is it possible there could be no Brexit at all?
Guests:
Jeremy Cliffe, The Economist (@JeremyCliffe)
Dominique Moïsi, French Institute of International Relations / College of Europe (@IFRI_)
Alastair Campbell, writer, broadcaster and consultant (@campbellclaret)
Heather Conley, Center for Strategic and International Studies (@CSISEurope)
More:
Economist on why Theresa May will have to compromise on Brexit
Campbell on Brexit
Moïsi's 'The Geopolitics of Emotion'
Conley on British political miscalculation
In 2007, Steve Jobs appeared at MacWorld in his trademark black turtleneck, blue jeans and white sneakers. He announced, "Apple is going to reinvent the phone."
From that announcement, Brian Merchant took the title of his book, The One Device: The Secret History of the iPhone. He reports it became the bestselling product of all time -- and the most profitable -- because it “intertwines a phenomenal number of prior inventions and insights -- some that stretch back into antiquity."
Guests:
Brian Merchant, Motherboard (@bcmerchant)
Brian Merchant