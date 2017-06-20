Britain in a slump as the EU enjoys revival

As a candidate, Donald Trump was ambiguous about US support for Ukraine. He said he might lift sanctions against Russia — perhaps even recognize the illegal annexation of Crimea. Today at the White House, it was a different story, as the President met with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

For his part, Poroshenko appeared to be relieved. Steven Pifer at the Brookings Institution is a former US Ambassador to Ukraine. He says there are very good reasons American foreign policy should support Ukraine.

Guests:

Steven Pifer, Brookings Institution (@steven_pifer)