Catalans seek to declare independence from Spain

Spain's central government cracked down brutally Sunday on voters during a referendum on independence in Catalonia, the country's wealthiest province. We hear what's happening there — and about potential consequences in other parts of the European Union.

Oct 05, 2017

Photo by Assemblea.cat

A bump in bipartisanship for bump stock ban 6 MIN, 15 SEC

America's latest and worst mass shooting may lead to a measure of national gun control. Today, journalist Hugh Hewitt spoke with Paul Ryan about the so-called "bump stocks" — used by the shooter in Las Vegas to increase the firepower of legal weapons. The Speaker replied, "I didn't know what they were until this week and I'm an avid sportsman. So I think we're quickly coming up to speed with what this is. Fully automatic weapons have been banned for a long time. Apparently this allows you to take a semi-automatic, turn it into a fully automatic -- so clearly this is something we need to look into." Sheryl Gay Stolberg, Washington correspondent for the New York Times, says that although Congress may introduce legislation but it's unlikely that the NRA will go along.

Rep. Carlos Curbelo on bipartisan effort to ban 'bump stocks'
Stolberg on Democrats bemoaning Congress' inaction on guns

Can the nations of Europe keep it together? 33 MIN, 55 SEC

First, the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union. Now, leaders of Catalonia, the richest province in Spain, want to declare independence. On Sunday, they went ahead with a referendum that had been ruled illegal. Tuesday, separatists took to the streets of Barcelona, Catalonia's capital city. That night, King Felipe VI took a tough stand in a rare TV appearance, instead of appealing for national unity. But today, separatist leaders said they'll obey yet another court order -- their regional parliament won't declare independence on Monday. The national government's brutal attacks on voters may have increased momentum. But Spain's not the only country where growing local resentment of distant central governments is stoking forms of separatism. Leaders of the European Union have been silent so far, but they may be facing threats to unity — as well as democracy.

Guests:
Stephen Burgen, freelance journalist (@stephenburgen)
Liz Castro, Catalan National Assembly (@lizcastro)
Ana, Catalan, Spaniard and citizen of the EU
Simon Tisdall, Guardian (@guardian)
Steven Blockmans, Centre for European Policy Studies (@StevenBlockmans)

Burgen on Catalan president accusing Spanish king of being government mouthpiece
Tisdall on Europe groups seeking to redefine identity, rejecting centralized state
Tisdall on EU being nowhere to be seen as Catalonia crisis escalates

Many Grains of Sand

Liz Castro

Who was Steve Paddock? 9 MIN, 17 SEC

Stephen Paddock was the man who killed at least 58 country-music concert-goers in Las Vegas on Sunday. What more do we know? Sheriff Joe Lombardo says he was leading a "secret life."  Paddock’s surviving brother Eric, struggles to understand. He called his brother a gambler, but said that, "Steve took care of the people he loved. He helped make me and my family wealthy. He's the reason I was able to retire three years ago when I got really burned out doing the job that I did. I mean this is the Steve we know, we knew." Matt Pearce, national reporter for the Los Angeles Times, says new information that has come to light raises more questions than answers.

Warren Olney

Andrea Brody
Devan Schwartz
Luke Vander Ploeg

