America's latest and worst mass shooting may lead to a measure of national gun control. Today, journalist Hugh Hewitt spoke with Paul Ryan about the so-called "bump stocks" — used by the shooter in Las Vegas to increase the firepower of legal weapons. The Speaker replied, "I didn't know what they were until this week and I'm an avid sportsman. So I think we're quickly coming up to speed with what this is. Fully automatic weapons have been banned for a long time. Apparently this allows you to take a semi-automatic, turn it into a fully automatic -- so clearly this is something we need to look into." Sheryl Gay Stolberg, Washington correspondent for the New York Times, says that although Congress may introduce legislation but it's unlikely that the NRA will go along.

