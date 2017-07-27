Chaos and rivalries in the White House and the cabinet

Washington veterans agree that no president has ever attacked his own Attorney General the way Donald Trump has gone after Jeff Sessions. One former Senate colleague predicts "holy hell to pay" if Trump fires the nation's top law enforcement officer. Meantime, the new communications director says he and the chief of staff are "brothers"… like Cain and Abel, suggesting one won't survive. Early in the President's term, is he heading for a "constitutional crisis?"

Guests:

Ed Luce, Financial Times (@EdwardGLuce)

Bob Bauer, New York University Law School

David French, National Review / National Review Institute (@DavidAFrench)

Richard Painter, University of Minnesota (@RWPUSA)

