Chaos and rivalries in the White House and the cabinet

Republicans in the Senate say President Trump has gone off the tracks with attacks on their former colleague, Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Meantime, top White House aides are battling each other in public.
Bill Gates of Microsoft is no longer the world's richest person. A surge this morning in shares of Amazon.com Inc. means that Jeff Bezos is now worth an estimated $90.9 billion, leaving Gates behind with $90.7. That's according to Rob LaFranco, who runs the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a daily ranking of the world's richest people.
Washington veterans agree that no president has ever attacked his own Attorney General the way Donald Trump has gone after Jeff Sessions. One former Senate colleague predicts "holy hell to pay" if Trump fires the nation's top law enforcement officer. Meantime, the new communications director says he and the chief of staff are "brothers"… like Cain and Abel, suggesting one won't survive. Early in the President's term, is he heading for a "constitutional crisis?"
In the East Room of the White House yesterday — Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker at his side, President Trump announced plans for a $10 billion factory that could produce 13,000 jobs.
Craig Gilbert, Washington bureau chief for the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, was in the East Room for the announcement.
