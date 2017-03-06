Photo by Bin im Garten
Mark Lawrence Schrad
More:
O'Toole on Sessions-Kislyak meeting, while others kept Moscow at arm's length
Cover-up or witch hunt?: The latest on the WH ties to Russia
Less than two months into his Presidency, Donald Trump is struggling to get his agenda under way, making it harder himself with tweets that dominate public attention. Meanwhile, important questions are going unanswered: why have staff members and the Attorney General lied about contacts with Russian officials?
President Trump today signed Take Two of his travel ban — designed to satisfy the objections of federal courts to the first version. There were official pictures of the signing, but no reporters allowed. Three cabinet members made statements to reporters — the Secretaries of State and Homeland Security and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
Sessions and the other cabinet members offered no details of the new order, and took no questions. Julia Ainsley, who reports from Washington for Reuters, says the new order should help avoid chaos and confusion at airports -- and shake up the court cases against the original ban.
Guests:
Julia Ainsley, Reuters (@JuliaEAinsley)
President Trump is reportedly outraged at his staff because the political flap over false statements about Russian officials just won't go away. At the same time, he's added to all the drama with early-morning tweets of unverified charges that former President Obama "wiretapped" Trump Tower. FBI Director James Comey has raised the ante by asking the Justice Department to refute that claim—by the new President who's kept him in office. Today, cabinet members unveiled the amended version of his controversial travel ban. But the Trump agenda faces stiff competition for public attention.
Guests:
Molly O'Toole, Foreign Policy magazine (@mollymotoole)
Tim Weiner, journalist and author (@TimWeinerAuthor)
Andrey Kortunov, Russian International Affairs Council (@Russian_Council)
Mark Schrad, Villanova University (@vodkapolitics)
This month, the US Supreme court was scheduled to hear the appeal of a lower court decision allowing transgender people to use the bathroom that corresponds to their gender identities. It was based in part on guidance from the Obama Administration. The Trump Administration has withdrawn support, and that was enough to delay the action.
We hear from Adam Liptak, Supreme Court correspondent for the New York Times, and Josh Block, senior attorney at the ACLU's LGBT Project and lead counsel for 17-year old transgender high school student Gavin Grimm.
Guests:
Adam Liptak, New York Times (@adamliptak)
Joshua Block, American Civil Liberties Union (@aclu)