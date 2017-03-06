Cover-up or witch hunt?: The latest on the WH ties to Russia

President Trump today signed Take Two of his travel ban — designed to satisfy the objections of federal courts to the first version. There were official pictures of the signing, but no reporters allowed. Three cabinet members made statements to reporters — the Secretaries of State and Homeland Security and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Sessions and the other cabinet members offered no details of the new order, and took no questions. Julia Ainsley, who reports from Washington for Reuters, says the new order should help avoid chaos and confusion at airports -- and shake up the court cases against the original ban.

Guests:

Julia Ainsley, Reuters (@JuliaEAinsley)