Creating a synthetic human genome
Creating synthetic humans sounds like science fiction, but genetic science has advanced so fast that the possibility is becoming a fact. On this special rebroadcast of To the Point, we talk with the geneticist who's leading the way and hear about ethical and religious objections.
Next month when Congress returns and President Elect Donald Trump is sworn in, a vote to repeal Obamacare is likely one of the first items on the agenda. The emerging plan is called "repeal and delay" because lawmakers would call a vote in January to roll back insurance coverage but allow a lengthy period to develop a replacement. Noam Levey, healthcare reporter for the Los Angeles Times, has been following the story.
Noam Levey, Los Angeles Times (@NoamLevey )
Dolly the sheep was cloned in 1996, but no human being has ever been duplicated. Now there's the possibility of creating a human from scratch. Genetic scientists have already mapped the human genome, opening the possibility of eliminating disease. A Harvard geneticist is raising money to manufacture a human genome with the potential of creating a synthetic person who has no parents. We talk with him and others — including fellow scientists — who raise ethical and religious objections that he's going too far too fast.
George Church, Harvard Medical School / Synthetic Human Genome Project (@geochurch)
Antonio Regalado, MIT Technology Review (@antonioregalado)
Laurie Zoloth, Northwestern University / Genetic Literacy Project (@GeneticLiteracy)
Jon Entine, Genetic Literacy Project (@JonEntine)
Last week, Facebook's "Oculous Rift" began shipping headsets to customers, but virtual reality is about much more than games or entertainment. The New York Times, the Des Moines Register, Frontline -- and KCRW -- are among the media organizations using it.
Nonny de la Peña debuted "Project Syria" at the World Economic Forum in Davos. It's a "full-body" experience that puts viewers at the scene of a bombing, and then allows exploration of a refugee camp. De la Peña is co-founder of the Emblematic Group.
Nonny de la Peña, Emblematic Group (@immersivejourno)