Creating a synthetic human genome

Last week, Facebook's "Oculous Rift" began shipping headsets to customers, but virtual reality is about much more than games or entertainment. The New York Times, the Des Moines Register, Frontline -- and KCRW -- are among the media organizations using it.

Nonny de la Peña debuted "Project Syria" at the World Economic Forum in Davos. It's a "full-body" experience that puts viewers at the scene of a bombing, and then allows exploration of a refugee camp. De la Peña is co-founder of the Emblematic Group.



Warren Olney tries out VR

Guests:

Nonny de la Peña, Emblematic Group (@immersivejourno)