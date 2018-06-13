Even some Trump supporters agree with skeptics that the president gave up more than Kim Jong Un. But, at least, both leaders have backed down from personal insults and catastrophic warnings. Will North Korea’s current chairman be more trustworthy than his father and grandfather were? Will the president who insists on going his own way be a credible negotiator in the long term?
President Trump and Kim Jung-Un shaking hands at Singapore Summit on June 12, 2018. Photo courtesy of Dan Scavino Jr./White House.
Did Trump get conned by Kim?
Six months after threatening nuclear warfare, “little rocket man” and the “dotard” were talking peace in Singapore. Beyond the hype, did President Trump and Kim Jong Un really mean it? A seasoned diplomat, a UN nuclear weapons inspector and veteran journalists provide contrasting assessments.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Joel Wit, Senior Fellow at Henry L Stimpson Center in Washington DC, founder of the website 38 North and a former U.S. diplomat, @Joel_Wit38
Jean Lee, Wilson Center, @newsjean
Nicholas Kristof, New York Times, @NickKristof
Sung-Yoon Lee, Woodrow Wilson Center in Washington, @FletcherSchool
David Albright, Institute for Science and International Security, @ISISNuclear
