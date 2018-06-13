Did Trump get conned by Kim?

Even some Trump supporters agree with skeptics that the president gave up more than Kim Jong Un. But, at least, both leaders have backed down from personal insults and catastrophic warnings. Will North Korea’s current chairman be more trustworthy than his father and grandfather were? Will the president who insists on going his own way be a credible negotiator in the long term?



President Trump and Kim Jung-Un shaking hands at Singapore Summit on June 12, 2018. Photo courtesy of Dan Scavino Jr./White House.