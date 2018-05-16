Split screen TV coverage shocked the world: a diplomatic celebration simultaneous with a military massacre. As always, the context is much more complicated than the immediate facts on the ground. Is it all about short-term political gain at the expense of the “peace process?” Warren talks to an Israeli columnist, an American diplomat and a friend of the Palestinians. Will there be a political price to pay--especially if support for Israel becomes a partisan issue separating Democrats from Republicans in the United States?”
A Palestinian demonstrator holds a sling during a protest marking the 70th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank May 15, 2018. Photo credit: Mohamad Torokman/Reuters.
Diplomacy in Jerusalem, death in gaza
As the U.S. moved its embassy to Jerusalem, Israeli soldiers were killing unarmed protesters in Gaza. Good politics for Trump and Netanyahu, but how long will that last--especially if support for Israel becomes a partisan issue in the U.S.?
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Chemi Shalev, Haaretz, @ChemiShalev
Martin Indyk, Brookings Institution
Yousef Munayyer, US Campaign for Palestinian Rights, @YousefMunayyer
Zev Yaroslavsky, veteran politician, @ZevYaroslavsky
CREDITS
Host:
Warren Olney
Producers:
Andrea Brody
