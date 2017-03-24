Photo: House Speaker Paul Ryan speaks to reporters about the American Health Care Act.
Producers:
Katie Cooper
Evan George
Luke Vander Ploeg
'Do-or-die' time on healthcare bill
President Trump has demanded a House vote today on replacing Obamacare…whatever the details might be. Despite his campaign promise that nobody would lose health insurance, that's possible for 24 million people if he were finally to sign this bill into law.
Tuesday's public hearing by the House Intelligence Committee has been cancelled by Republican Chairman Devin Nunes. Obama intelligence officials had been scheduled to testify. When asked about including new witnesses, Nunes replied, "We're not going to get into a neo-McCarthyism Era here, where we just start bringing in Americans because they were mentioned in a press story, and I'm concerned about that."
But Nunes' Democratic counterpart, Ranking Member Adam Schiff, offered a very different perspective. "We really need an independent commission here because the public at the end of the day needs to have confidence that someone has done a thorough investigation untainted by political consideration." Eric Geller, a cyber-security reporter, is following this story for Politico.
Guests:
Eric Geller, Politico Pro (@ericgeller)
The White House says President Trump will "watch and take names" as House Speaker Paul Ryan tries to unite the GOP to "repeal and replace" Obamacare. Meantime, polls show more than half the public's opposed to adding some 24 million people to the ranks of the uninsured. The House is scheduled to vote later today, and we look at the consequences one way or the other. Will the President blame the Speaker if the bill fails? If it passes the House, what's its chance in the Senate? There's a lot at stake — including the health of America's healthcare system.
Shortly after we finished recording this conversation, Speaker Paul Ryan announced
that Republicans have pulled the GOP healthcare plan from the House floor.
Guests:
David Hawkings, CQ Roll Call (@davidhawkings)
Jeffrey Young, Huffington Post (@JeffYoung)
Sally Pipes, Pacific Research Institute (@sallypipes)
Sarah Gollust, University of Minnesota (@sarahgollust)
The Great Barrier Reef
Photo by Cookaa
Australia's Great Barrier Reef is hundreds of miles of tiny creatures -- corals that are exquisitely sensitive to changes in ocean temperatures. In recent years, seas overheated by less than two degrees have killed an estimated one fourth of this magnificent world wonder. One of the world's great living wonders is dying fast. Can the Great Barrier Reef be revived? We ask Mark Eakin, coordinator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Coral Reef Watch Program.
Guests:
Mark Eakin, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (@MarkEakin)
