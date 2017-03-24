'Do-or-die' time on healthcare bill

Tuesday's public hearing by the House Intelligence Committee has been cancelled by Republican Chairman Devin Nunes. Obama intelligence officials had been scheduled to testify. When asked about including new witnesses, Nunes replied, "We're not going to get into a neo-McCarthyism Era here, where we just start bringing in Americans because they were mentioned in a press story, and I'm concerned about that."

But Nunes' Democratic counterpart, Ranking Member Adam Schiff, offered a very different perspective. "We really need an independent commission here because the public at the end of the day needs to have confidence that someone has done a thorough investigation untainted by political consideration." Eric Geller, a cyber-security reporter, is following this story for Politico.

Guests:

Eric Geller, Politico Pro (@ericgeller)