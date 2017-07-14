Photo: Illustration from David Wallace-Wells' "The Uninhabitable Earth" (Heartless Machine)
Do we need to be 'scared straight' on climate change?
Maybe you're one of the two million people who read or shared the recent New York Magazine cover story, which dares to imagine an "uninhabitable Earth." Maybe you liked it. Maybe you found it unhelpful or excessive. Guest host León Krauze asks, is it an exercise in journalistic alarmism or necessary scientific awareness?
FROM THIS EPISODE
Donald Trump, Junior's meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya dominated headlines all week. Now comes another twist: A former soviet counter-intelligence officer, Rinat Akhmetshin, also attended that Trump Tower meeting. Also reported this week is that the death of a GOP operative who tried to obtain Hillary Clinton's emails from Russian hackers -- is being treated as a suicide. Shane Harris, senior writer for the Wall Street Journal, has more on the White House's efforts to insulate the president from the issue as well as news of the suicide of another GOP operative.
Guests:
Shane Harris, Wall Street Journal / New America (@ShaneHarris)
More:
Daily Beast on Trump team meeting with Russian accused of international hacking conspiracy
It's been a month since President Trump said he'd withdraw America from the Paris climate accord. Now, a story in New York magazine has taken the debate about the dangers of global warming to an unlikely boiling point. The report paints a picture of un-breathable air and food shortages. More than two million people have read the doomsday warnings, which have been shared 640,000 times from the magazine's website. But some scientists call it dangerous alarmism. Others call it "not scary enough." We find out why.
Guests:
David Wallace-Wells, New York magazine (@dwallacewells)
Robert Kopp, Rutgers University (@bobkopp)
Susan Matthews, Slate (@susanematthews)
Edward Maibach, George Mason University (@MaibachEd)
More:
Kopp on managing climate risk in Trump's America
Matthews on alarmism as the argument we need to fight climate change
Maibach on the consumer as climate activist
Nature on three years to safeguard our climate
The promise of a 2000 mile wall along the border with Mexico has been at the center of Trumpism since the presidential campaign. But this week, Donald Trump seemed satisfied with a much lesser version of the project.
US-Mexico border, secondary fence
Photo by BBC World Service
It became hugely symbolic to his base. But actually building a 2000 mile long, 30 foot tall border wall along the country's southern border is looking less and less likely. This week, the president downsized the project's grandiosity -- saying it could be shorter, and "transparent." And even some potential contractors who bid on the project now doubt the wall will ever get built. Journalist and design critic Ian David Volner has been talking to some of those bidders, and wrote about it Foreign Policy magazine.
Guests:
Ian Volner, design and architecture writer (@IanVolner)