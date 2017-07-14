Do we need to be 'scared straight' on climate change?

It's been a month since President Trump said he'd withdraw America from the Paris climate accord. Now, a story in New York magazine has taken the debate about the dangers of global warming to an unlikely boiling point. The report paints a picture of un-breathable air and food shortages. More than two million people have read the doomsday warnings, which have been shared 640,000 times from the magazine's website. But some scientists call it dangerous alarmism. Others call it "not scary enough." We find out why.

David Wallace-Wells, New York magazine (@dwallacewells)

Robert Kopp, Rutgers University (@bobkopp)

Susan Matthews, Slate (@susanematthews)

Edward Maibach, George Mason University (@MaibachEd)

