Does the "American Dream" still have a future?
For the first time, it's possible to measure "the American Dream." The results are sobering — especially for the middle class. On this archived edition of To the Point, we hear about the failures of government — and some individuals — and the role of income inequality.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Dr. Martin Luther King famously had a "Dream" — and it's related to the "American Dream," a phrase first used back in 1931. It's when children make better pay, own more property and enjoy life's comforts more than their parents. Now, the "American Dream" can actually be measured. The numbers are not encouraging. The odds for children exceeding their parents' standard of living have dropped like a stone for the poor and the Middle Class. And the concentration of wealth has increased by orders of magnitude. On this MLK Day we hear what that means for the "American Dream."
Guests:
David French, National Review / National Review Institute (@DavidAFrench)
Jonna Ivin, novelist and playwright (@jonnaivin)
David Leonhardt, New York Times (@DLeonhardt)
A new level of ruthlessness is being encouraged and sanctioned by the President of the Philippines.
Since Rodrigo Duterte was elected President of the Philippines this summer, some 6000 people have been gunned down in the streets, 2000 by the police and 4000 by "unknown suspects." It's all part of Duterte's war on drugs — and he has boasted that he killed people himself from the back of a motorcycle… to challenge officers. "If I can do it, why can't you?"
Photo courtesy of Daniel Berehulak
Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Daniel Berehulak spent a month covering the anti-drug campaign in the Philippines and documented 57 homicide victims for the New York Times.
Guests:
Daniel Berehulak, New York Times (@berehulak)
The process of staffing up the Trump Administration will continue long after this Friday's inauguration. There are some 4000 political jobs to be filled — and 1100 appointments have to be confirmed by the Senate. No modern president has had more than one-third of those finished — after a year in office. That's according to David Eagles, who directs the nonpartisan, nonprofit Center for Presidential Transition at the Partnership for Public Service.
Guests:
David Eagles, Partnership for Public Service (@RPublicService)